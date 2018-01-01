Guiseley 1 Chester 1: Cox full of hope after Lions fight to the end to salvage point

ASH PALMER got his timing to perfection when he rescued a point for Guiseley with the last kick of the game against relegation rivals Chester.

It looked like the Lions would leave with nothing but manager Paul Cox was reflecting on a very welcome four points from his side’s two festive meetings with Chester.

“If you told me we would get four points from Chester in the past week I would have taken it,” sauid Cox.”

“We looked a bit anxious, now we have had a good talk and feel we can build on this point. We know it will be a challenge to stay up, I’m feeling positive though, we showed a real mentality to fight right until the end.”

The New Year’s Day showdown was the definition of a six-pointer with both teams going into it eight points from safety.

Rowan Liburd had the first-chance for the hosts, with a long ball over the top finding the forward who, on the angle, struck a powerful effort from just outside the area that cannoned off the crossbar.

NICE TIMING: Guiseley's Ash Palmer scored a late equaliser against Chester. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The opening half-hour was filled more with half-chances than anything clear-cut apart from Liburd’s effort. A misplaced pass from Chester’s Ryan Astles found James Roberts, whose effort was well-saved.

After the break, Liburd worked his way into the area and passed across the face of goal for Roberts, who just couldn’t make contact as he was pressured by the Chester defence.

The visitors then upped their game and should have been a goal up when Astles tapped in from a corner, but it was ruled out for a push on Guiseley goalkeeper Jonny Maxted.

But Chester then went ahead when former FC Halifax Town midfielder Kingsley James collected a through ball and had a simple finish from six yards out.

We know it will be a challenge to stay up, I’m feeling positive though, we showed a real mentality to fight right until the end Guiseley manager, Paul Cox

Guiseley struggled to create any clear-cut chances despite until the 85th minute when Jean-Yves Koue Niate headed towards goal only for goalkeeper Sam Hornby to pull off a smart save.

But, in the closing seconds, a goalmouth scramble saw the ball fall to Palmer, whobundled the ball home.

Guiseley: Maxted, Crookes, Palmer Lawlor (Niate 43) Brown, Harvey, Purver, Lenighan (Fondop 65), McFadzean, Liburd, Roberts. Unused substitutes: Hughes, Holden, Odejayi

Chester: Hornby, Halls, McCombe, Astles, Hall-Johnson, Turnbull, Dawson (Shaw 87) James, Gough, White (Udoh 72), Akintunde (Mahon 84). Unused substitutes: Lynch, Jones.

Referee: Matthew Diciccio