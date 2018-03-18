Guiseley 1 FC Halifax Town 1: Shaymen capitalise on Rooney dismissal

An action-packed Yorkshire derby ended with both Guiseley and FC Halifax Town gaining a point apiece.

Two goals shared and a red card for the hosts meant it was a game with plenty of action.

Guiseley’s interim manager Sean St Ledger said: “It was a game of two halves, we again showed the fight we needed to, we kept going and that is what we must build on.”

Guiseley had the first chance, when John Rooney’s effort from just outside the area nearly caught out Town keeper Sam Johnson who tipped it over the crossbar.

The hosts should take the lead when Rooney crossed for Kayode Odejayi, he was able to beat Johnson to the ball and headed in to make it 1-0 to Guiseley.

While Guiseley were having the better of the chances, FC Halifax Town nearly levelled when Connor Thomson saw his shot well saved by Luke Coddington, Matty Kosylo then skewing the rebound wide.

With moments to go in the first-half there was a confrontation between many Guiseley and FC Halifax Town players, with Rooney being sent off.

St Ledger said: “I’m not sure why John was sent off, but it changed the momentum of the match.”

The Shaymen utilised the man advantage, with Matty Brown forcing Coddington into a fine reflex save from a header.

Town got their equaliser when a ball over the top of the Guiseley defence found Ben Tomlinson who when one on one scored with a composed finish.

Scott McManus came closest to scoring a winner when his free-kick hit the crossbar for the visitors.

Unbeaten Town boss Jamie Fullarton said. “The application of the players was again very impressive, we have been in an intense game and could have won it so I’m extremely pleased.”

Guiseley: Coddington, Holden (Crookes 87) Palmer, Flowers, Hatfield, Rooney, Harvey, Purver, Odejayi (McFadzean 53) Liburd, Southwell. Unused substitutes: Green, Haworth, Roberts.

Halifax: Johnson, Hanley, Brown, McManus, Duckworth, Maher (Hibbs 32) Thomson, Hotte (Denton 84) Collins, Kosylo, Tomlinson. Unused substitutes: Oliver, Nicholson, Tuton.

Referee: A Miller.