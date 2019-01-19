Harrogate Town v Hartlepool – Weaver hopes players can impress wider audience

HARROGATE TOWN will be hoping to build on last week’s FA Trophy win over Dover when the cameras visit for the club’s first live TV match at home today.

Harrogate have not won in the league for five matches, but still find themselves a point and a place inside the play-off spots.

They host a mid-table Hartlepool side who were knocked out of the FA Trophy last Saturday, falling to a 2-1 defeat to National League North outfit AFC Telford.

BT Sport have chosen this fixture for their live broadcast, the second time the club have featured with their away trip to AFC Fylde in August also shown.

Secretary Ben Sadler said it is a great opportunity for the club to show exactly what they are about as they look to maintain their promotion push.

“This is really exciting for the club,” he said. “What an opportunity it will be for the players to showcase how far we have come and what a fantastic set-up we have here.”

Manager Simon Weaver believes that his side has the ability to turn around their league form.

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Hartlepool fixture and you would hope that the lads will use this game as a chance to show a wider audience just how good they are and what we are about,” he said.

“It should be a great occasion and I’m sure that the fans are really up for it as well.”

Kick-off is at 12.35pm today at the CNG Stadium and will be screened live on BT Sport 1 and 4KUHD.