National League: Defeat for Halifax and Harrogate

FC Halifax Town’s wait for a league win goes on after they lost 1-0 at home to Eastleigh.

The Shaymen got back to winning ways in midweek against Warrington in the FA Cup, but it’s now six draws and four defeats in the league for Town since beating Gateshead on August 27.

Josh Hare’s second-half header proved decisive, but even after a disappointing display, Josh Staunton should have rescued a point late on but blasted over from close range.

Eastleigh came closest to scoring in the first-half, with Mark Yeates cutting in on his right-foot and bringing an excellent save from Sam Johnson with a long-range shot that was heading into the top corner.

Controversy would have abounded had the visitors taken their best chance, when Paul McCallum raced clean through at an angle, despite looking offside, but Johnson saved his shot before two further efforts were blocked, including one cleared off the line by Ryan Sellers.

Eastleigh edged ahead when a superb free-kick by Yeates was met with Hare’s bullet header 10 yards out.

A delightful lofted pass sent Edwards clear shortly afterwards, but the striker was caught before getting a shot away.

A late corner was recycled and eventually fell to Staunton, but he blazed over from six yards.

Alex McQueen’s first-half double for Dagenham & Redbridge condemned Harrogate Town to only their second league defeat all season.

The onrushing full-back turned a pulsating encounter in the hosts’ favour, first taking a long ball in his stride and lifting delicately over the advancing Town keeper James Belshaw on 39 minutes.

He repeated the trick, in off the post, from another break to leave the promotion-chasing visitors scratching their heads.

Harrogate were the more proactive after the break, but Joe Leesley’s shot drifted over.

The buccaneering midfielder did make the Daggers sweat in the last 10 minutes when he broke forward from the left and unleashed a fierce shot in off bar, but there was no further drama.

In National League North, York City slipped to a 2-1 loss at Telford.

Bradford Park Avenue beat Chorley 1-0.

Guiseley and Kidderminster Harriers played out a 0-0 draw.

Both sides had their chances in this game but in the end the point was a fair result.

In the end this is a good draw for the Lions against one of the best teams in the league.

Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “This is a good point, we have faced a top side in this division, we defending well and had chances.

“It is another game where there are more positives than negatives and that’s something we can build on, for the next game.”

Both teams had a good opportunity during the opening stages of the game.

Kidderminster forward Ashley Chambers latched onto a ball over he top of the Guiseley defence, he ran into the area but on the angle, saw his shot saved by Joe Green.

The hosts nearly took the lead when Alex Purver crossed for Will Thornton, he had a free-header but he couldn’t get his effort on target.

Neil MacFarlane’s side, should have taken the lead when Chambers stole possession in the area and passed to Ed Williams, who saw his first-time effort go narrowly wide.

Neither side was able to fully take control of the game, with the midfield players cancelling each other out.

Chances were still being created, with Dan Bradley working his way into the area, his shot on the turn could only hit the side netting.

Guiseley’s Niall Heaton saw a snap-shot that past several players and swerved, this forced Brandon Hall into a smart reaction save.

With moments to go Kidderminster saw Williams produce a bit of quality as he passed and found Lee Vaughan, his shot though went past the post, as the game ended goalless.