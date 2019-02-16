National League: Halifax stalemate, but Harrogate Town drop out of play-offs

FC Halifax Town remain two points above the National League relegation zone after an uninspiring 0-0 draw at home to strugglers Aldershot.

In a forgettable contest, Town failed to reproduce their impressive previous home display against Salford, exhibiting none of the spirited, rousing football from that game, and stretched their goalless run to seven-and-a-half hours.

Dominic Bernard’s early shot was straight at Sam Johnson from 30 yards, but Town responded immediately with a flick header by Scott Quigley from Ryan Sellers’ cross, that keeper Jake Cole palmed away.

A marauding run and cross by Sellers then led to Quigley’s shot from a tight angle being deflected over.

But by half-time, those Quigley efforts seemed a long time ago.

Aldershot had lined-up with five strung across the back - and another player sitting in-front of that - and generally succeeded in stifling Halifax in a half bereft of clear-cut chances.

A four-on-two break looked promising a few minutes after the restart, but Quigley opted to go right to Kosylo rather than left where two team-mates were, and the chance fizzled out.

Substitute Reece Grant had a good chance to edge Aldershot in-front, but his header to meet John Goddard’s dinked cross was too tame and easily saved.

At the other end, some pressure was applied when James Berrett’s free-kick was headed over by Maher near the penalty spot, before Matty Brown’s shot was blocked after Kosylo’s cross.

Substitute Gerry McDonagh nearly won it late on but his low shot just went wide from 10 yards before boos greeted the final whistle.

Harrogate Town dropped out of the National League play-off places following a last-gasp 2-1 home defeat by Ebbsfleet.

Michael Cheek put the visitors into the lead after eight minutes when he headed in Andy Drury’s inswinging corner at the far post.

There was an unlikely early substitution in the first half, as referee Chris Pollard suffered what appeared to be a knee injury and was forced from the pitch after just 13 minutes.

Jack Muldoon fired an equaliser for Town five minutes after the restart when he finished off a fine counter attack following great work from Josh Falkingham and Ryan Fallowfield, which looked to have earned a point for the hosts.

However, Ebbsfleet won it with two minutes remaining as Drury tapped in from close range after Josh Payne’s free-kick was headed back across the six-yard box to steal all three points for the Kent outfit.