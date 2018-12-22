National League North – Guiseley playing catch-up, Bradford Park Avenue target Christmas No 1 spot as York City look to make up ground

Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot believes his team are in a catch-up situation with today seeing the Lions take to the field for a league game for the first time in over a month.

Today’s trip to bottom club Nuneaton Borough is the first time since November 17 that the West Yorkshire club have had to battle for points.

Bignot is seeking evidence of his side’s capacity to respond following their shock FA Trophy replay exit to Lancaster City earlier this month.

That defeat means that Guiseley, aside from their West Riding County Cup commitments, are now focusing purely on league matters and playing catch-up for the rest of the winter.

“Ultimately we feel we should be in the top half of the table with the ability we have got,” said Bignot.

“The Trophy loss was a massive disappointment and a first blot on the copybook in terms of the manner we went out. We believe we are in a false position in the table, but the reality is if you don’t win those games that is where you could possibly be.”

Elsewhere, second-placed Bradford Park Avenue host third-bottom Hereford knowing a win could put them top over Christmas if current leaders Chorley fail to beat visitors’ Blyth Spartans.

York City host a mid-table clash against Brackley, with Sam Collins’ side looking to bounce back from their 2-1 midweek defeat in the FA Trophy to National League high-fliers Harrogate Town.