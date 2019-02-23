National League Premier: Halifax stalemate, Harrogate triumph

Ten-man FC Halifax Town were held to another goalless draw at The Shay by Havant and Waterlooville.

James Berrett was dismissed just after half-an-hour for a poor tackle, but one that looked a booking and no more.

After that, The Shaymen struggled to impose themselves against a Havant side who didn’t make full use of their man-advantage.

Town started well but failed to create any clear-cut chances or shots on goal.

Matty Kosylo cut in from the right and fired a yard or two over left-footed, but Havant had the first efforts on target midway through the first-half - Alfie Rutherford’s shot easily saved by Sam Johnson before Andreas Robinson’s free-kick was held.

Referee Carl Brook, who was a late replacement for original referee Matthew Dicicco, then took centre stage as he added to his tally of seven red cards in 19 games by controversially sending-off Berrett just after the half-hour mark.

Berrett’s tackle on Theo Lewis was poor, with his foot too high, but a booking would surely have sufficed.

The game offered l;ittle from either side until added time, when substitute Jordan Preston saw a rasping drive tipped over before Wes Fogden miscued a cross only yards from goal.

Elsewhere, Warren Burrell netted the only goal as Harrogate beat Chesterfield at the Proact Stadium to climb back into the National League play-off places.

Town went in front in the eighth minute when George Thomson crossed in low and Burrell, under pressure from Scott Boden, helped the ball on its way past Shwan Jalal.

In the second half, substitute Jerome Binnom-Williams helped reinvigorate the hosts’ challenge.

He set up a couple of chances, and from one cross Tom Denton headed agonisingly against the post as Chesterfield saw their seven-match unbeaten run come to an end.