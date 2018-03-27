New board steps in at ‘up for sale’ Minstermen

YORK CITY chairman Jason McGill and chief executive Jackie McNamara have stepped down from their roles at the club following the decision made by York City Supporters’ Trust members to decline handing over their 25 per cent shareholding to owner JM Packaging.

The club was put up for sale by McGill late last week after Trust members voted two to one against the proposal.

McGill had warned supporters beforehand that a ‘no’ vote would lead to his JM Packaging company ceasing to cover the club’s future losses.

A club statement read: “Further to the decision by a majority of 139 York City Supporters’ Trust members to decline the J M Packaging offer of financing the football club until the opening of the new Community Stadium and, as a consequence, the decision by J M Packaging to offer the company’s interest in York City Football Club for sale, the club has today issued the following statement:

“With immediate effect the chairman, Jason McGill, is retiring from his role and will have no further involvement in the running of the club.

“With immediate effect CEO, Jackie McNamara, is leaving York City Football Club.

“With immediate effect, a new board of directors has been established to run the football club with the pressing need to produce a break-even position whilst maintaining the aspiration of success.

“The new board consists of four directors: Ian McAndrew, chartered surveyor, as stadium development director, Dave Penney as sporting director, Richard Adams as marketing and communications director and Steven Kilmartin, chartered accountant, who will join as managing director in due course. Steven – under secondment from Hentons – will also undertake a thorough review of the club’s finances immediately.”