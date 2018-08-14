Non-league roundup: Harrogate open their account with first win

Harrogate Town registered their first win since promotion to the National League when they beat Barnet 2-0, writes Rhys Howell.

After three consecutive draws, Simon Weaver’s side made a blistering start to proceedings, spurning a host of early chances before Jack Emmett picked up a loose ball in the 23rd-minute and curled home from the edge of the box. Three minutes later, Callum Howe headed Joe Leesley’s corner across goal for Liam Kitching to double the advantage.

The visitors were handed a lifeline, however Shaquile Coulthirst saw his tame spot-kick saved by James Belshaw and Town were able to cruise to their first three-point haul in English football’s fifth tier.

FC Halifax Town suffered their first defeat of the season but went down fighting as they lost 2-1 at title-favourites Salford.

Matty Kosylo had given Halifax hope of a point when he cancelled out Adam Rooney’s first-half opener, but the striker struck again late on to seal the hosts’ first win of the campaign.

Sam Johnson reacted well to keep out Rooney’s header, but could nothing from the striker’s deft glancing header.

Kosylo tapped-in at the far post, but Town’s lead lasted only 10 minutes as Rooney displayed excellent technique to hook Maynard’s cross back across goal and in from 10 yards.

In National League North, Bradford Park Avenue beat Spennymoor Town 1-0, York City were 2-0 winners at Ashton United, while Guiseley drew 1-1 at Stockport County.