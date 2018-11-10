Swindon Town v York City: Angered beast could return to haunt Brown

YORK CITY striker Jon Parkin will have a point to prove today if he gets the nod to face Phil Brown’s Swindon Town.

The 36-year-old has been used only sparingly by new head coach Sam Collins in recent weeks.

I had scored three goals in my last three games for Stoke and I was raging. Jon Parkin

But Parkin remains the most prolific forward on the Minstermen’s books this term with three goals to his name, more than Jordan Burrow (two) and Jake Wright (one).

If he does get called upon at the County Ground, the much-travelled striker will have the chance to humble a manager who he fell out with during their time together at Hull City.

Brown initially upset Parkin by explaining the striker’s loan switch to Stoke City in March, 2007, during a subsequent radio interview as a need to have players “committed to the football club”.

A month later, Parkin was further incensed when recalled to the KC Stadium after suddenly hitting the goal trail for the promotion-chasing Potters.

“After the radio interview I thought my time there was over,” said Parkin, in his recently published autobiography, ‘Feed the Beast’. “Phil Brown never spoke to me once throughout my month with Stoke and yet suddenly he wants me back?

“I had scored three goals in my last three games for Stoke and I was raging. Not only did I not want to go and play for him again, (but) Stoke had a real chance of going up and, if I played my part, it might lead to a permanent deal – with Stoke in the Premier League.

“He brought me back but I played 11 minutes off the bench against Colchester and then another 20 minutes off the bench against Stoke. Then, he dropped me for the last two games. I had made my mind up I could never play for Brown again and I needed a move away, quickly.”