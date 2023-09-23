Barnsley made it three away wins in a row with a 2-1 victory over Northampton Town.

The Tykes hit the front after just four minutes at Sixfields when goalkeeper Lee Burge miscued a clearance straight to Callum Styles, who took advantage with a brilliant first-time volley.

Liam Roberts saved well from Jon Guthrie’s header as Northampton sought a quick response and the Barnsley goalkeeper also kept out Mitch Pinnock’s well-struck volley.

The home side had reacted well to the early setback and applied pressure with a string of corners and set-pieces but they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Northampton’s frustration continued in the second half and, as they became increasingly desperate, Barnsley threatened a second goal on the break with Styles missing a good chance and Burge saving superbly from Devante Cole’s header.