All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Northampton Town 1 Barnsley FC 2: Devante Cole on target again as Reds continue fine away run

Barnsley made it three away wins in a row with a 2-1 victory over Northampton Town.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:38 BST

The Tykes hit the front after just four minutes at Sixfields when goalkeeper Lee Burge miscued a clearance straight to Callum Styles, who took advantage with a brilliant first-time volley.

Liam Roberts saved well from Jon Guthrie’s header as Northampton sought a quick response and the Barnsley goalkeeper also kept out Mitch Pinnock’s well-struck volley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home side had reacted well to the early setback and applied pressure with a string of corners and set-pieces but they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Most Popular
Devante Cole notched again for Barnsley. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesDevante Cole notched again for Barnsley. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Devante Cole notched again for Barnsley. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Northampton’s frustration continued in the second half and, as they became increasingly desperate, Barnsley threatened a second goal on the break with Styles missing a good chance and Burge saving superbly from Devante Cole’s header.

Cole was not to be denied two minutes from time, though, when he ran the length of the pitch to score Barnsley’s second and secure all three points, with Louis Appere’s stoppage-time struck nothing more than a consolation.

Related topics:Devante ColeBarnsleyNorthampton TownLee BurgeSixfieldsMitch Pinnock