Northampton Town v Barnsley FC: Reds' reaction times must be quicker to avoid another Portsmouth

Northampton Town v BarnsleyNeill Collins wants his players to react better to adversity as they look to put Tuesday night’s disastrous first half behind them.

Making his point: Neill Collins lets his players know what he feels after a shock to they system in the first half against Portsmouth. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Barnsley’s gathering momentum after a run of 2-0 wins came to a shuddering halt as they conceded two goals in a minute against Portsmouth and found themselves 3-0 down at half-time.

Pulling it back to 3-2 at the final whistle was a positive delayed reaction but Collins wants his players to react better on the pitch.

He said: "I think our decision-making but also our execution of some basic things.

"Football can be strange. The other night, just as we looked like we were going to have our first attack, building a bit of pressure, we end up down the other end, penalty. Then quickly after we've lost another goal.

"That distorts a lot of what happened in the first half but we have to be able to deal with that better."

Next up is a trip to a Northampton side that Collins believes represents a tough assignment.

"Northampton have really impressed me,” said the Scot. “I've actually watched them quite a few times because they've played quite a few of our opponents.

"They like to play, like to pass it, like to build up. Newly-promoted, but I think that they've had a pretty solid start.

"They don't score loads, they don't concede loads. They've been involved in a lot of tight games. We need to be prepared for a tight game.”

Summer signing Kyran Lofthouse, meanwhile, has joined National League outfit Gateshead on loan. Lofthouse’s move follows on from the departure of striker Aiden Marsh to York City, for an initial month.

Lofthouse, who joined the club from Woking, will stay in the north-east until January 2024, subject to league and FA approval.

Lofthouse had made three appearances across three separate competitions for the Reds so far this term.