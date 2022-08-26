Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides have made an unbeaten start to the League Two campaign, winning three of their five matches.

The Cobblers have reached the play-offs in their last two seasons at this level, sandwiching a year in League One.

Stoppage-time goals – something Rovers have excelled at this season – have brought three extra points from the last two games.

Doncaster Rovers manager, Gary McSheffrey Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Northampton are a well-drilled side and it is going to be a tough place to go to,” reflected manager McSheffrey, whose club is playing in the fourth tier for the first time since 2017. “There are a lot of similarities between ourselves and them. They have scored a few late goals as well.

“It will be a marker to see where we are at in the division. We need to roll our sleeves up and dig in as they know this league so well and perform well every year.

“They are a strong side and they will be right up there for the entire season.”

Striker Miller, who has scored twice since joining on a free transfer from Barnsley in the summer, says he has been pleased at how the squad has knitted together after last season’s relegation.

“Northampton will be a good mark for where we are now,” he said, echoing his manager’s view. “We are happy with how we have fared so far, but there is room for improvement.

“We have had a tough start to the campaign, but we’re doing well so far. It’s good to get these games out of the way early. We must keep grinding through the games.

“Every team has a chance to go up and everyone is vying for promotion.”