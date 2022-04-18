A 4-1 defeat at home to Swindon Town was bad enough but an already small and injury-hit squad lost two more players to injury ahead of this afternoon’s game against Northampton Town.

Ryan Fallowfield will undergo surgery this week after an avulsion fracture of two groin tendons. Needless to say with only four matches to play, his season is over.

Alex Pattison also went off at half-time with a hip injury, adding to a list of absentees which already included Mark Oxley, Lewis Page, Josh Falkingham, Brahima Diarra, Lloyd Kerry, Calum Kavanagh and Lewis Richards.

FC Halifax Town forward Aaron Martin. Picture: Marcus Branston

Although neither Fallowfield nor Pattison are strikers, manager Simon Weaver just needs more bodies, so Martin’s loan to the Conference play-off chasers has been cut short.

“We are just going through a phase that all clubs have to deal with at one point or another with injury after injury,” commented Weaver. “This is the worst it’s been since 2012.

“Ryan was in a bad way, he was on oxygen, obviously pretty distressed. He was in agony, the poor lad.

“He’s a great person, he’s done brilliantly for the club over the years.

“It’s another really unfortunate moment for us, it’s unbelievable how many players are picking up injuries.”

Former Brighouse Town and Guiseley player Martin joined Halifax in January but has only scored once – at Notts County in February – in five starts and a substitute appearance.

Last six games: Northampton Town WDLWLW; Harrogate Town LLLWLD

Referee: R Lewis (Shropshire)