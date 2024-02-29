Flutter UKI – home to Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming, Betfair and tombola – is awarding grants of £2,000 a time to 200 clubs involved in everything from badminton and skateboarding to American Football, wheelchair rugby and surfing.

Community clubs and charities were able to bid for vital funding to improve their facilities, purchase new equipment, help fund coaching programmes or to invest in the sustainability of their operation.

A particular emphasis this year was placed on clubs in impoverished areas and those aiming to reach under-represented communities.

Wheelchair Rugby Clubs among those to have benefitted from Cash4Clubs initiative.

The awards come just months after the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer announced the UK Government’s ‘Get Active’ strategy to drive participation in sport by improving access to physical activity.

Flutter UKI originally set aside £200,000 for the 2023-2024 ‘Cash4Clubs’ awards but decided to double the fund after receiving an unprecedented 1,282 applications.

Welcoming the initiative, Gambling Minister Stuart Andrew, said: “The Cash4Clubs fund will help to deliver on our ambition to get an additional 3.5 million adults and children physically active by 2030, and provide important support for community sport clubs.

“Staying active is vital for our health and wellbeing which is why the Government is investing over £400 million in grassroots facilities to make sure every community has access to the facilities they need.”

Winning ‘Cash4Clubs’ bids this year include the Team Solent wheelchair rugby club, which needed funding to survive and enter national competition, the Taibach Tigers Rounders Club in Wales and the Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy in Todmorden, Yorkshire.

Flutter UKI CEO Ian Brown said: “Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and we are committed to doing everything we can to help small clubs make a real difference to people’s lives and I’m delighted we were able to double the size of this year’s Cash4Clubs fund to £400,000 after seeing a record number of applications come in. We are convinced Cash4Clubs will have a real impact in those areas that need it most.”

Since Cash4Clubs was launched in 2008, nearly £5 million has been invested into community sports by Flutter through its brands. Research shows that for every £1 invested in sports, an average of £6 is returned in social value.

Josie McNamara, general manager of the Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy, added: “As a club involved in community work, receiving grants that directly support essential roles like our Head Coach is vital. A big thank you to Cash4Clubs and Flutter UKI.”