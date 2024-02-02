Norwich City boss emerges among favourites for Huddersfield Town job with ex-Leeds United and QPR men
Huddersfield are being led on an interim basis by academy manager Jon Worthington following the dismissal of Darren Moore earlier this week. The club face a crucial decision, as the figure unveiled as Moore’s successor will be tasked with ensuring Championship survival.
Luckily for Huddersfield, there is a vast array of experienced coaches currently out of work and available to snap up for free. However, a manager currently in work has emerged among the BetVictor favourites to fill the vacancy.
Not only is he currently in work, he is a man already very familiar with the John Smith’s Stadium faithful. Wagner, who led the Terriers between 2015 and 2019, is fourth favourite for the role at 10/1.
He sits level with another former Huddersfield boss, the vastly experienced Neil Warnock. Only Paul Heckingbottom, Michael Duff and John Eustace sit above the pair in the list of favourites.
Wagner enjoyed plenty of success in West Yorkshire and led the club to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in in 2017. He later left in 2019, with Huddersfield staring relegation to the Championship in the face.
After stints managing in Germany and Switzerland, Wagner returned to England to take the reins at Norwich in January 2023. The Canaries currently sit 10th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-offs.