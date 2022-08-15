Norwich City dealt double injury blow ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sorensen has started all three of Norwich’s league games this season but was withdrawn after 56 minutes as the Canaries lost 2-1 at Hull City on Saturday.

Smith has confirmed that the Dane had a scan on Sunday which revealed a stress fracture in his foot, ruling him out of tomorrow's contest with the Terriers.

Striker Pukki sustained a foot problem early on against Hull but was able to continue until full time.

“Teemu Pukki has a bruised foot after the shot he had in the third minute at Hull," said Smith on Monday morning.

"He will have a scan today, but he played the rest of that game.”

Norwich are one of three sides yet to win in their opening three Championship games but Smith is confident a victory is around the corner.