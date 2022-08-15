Norwich City dealt double injury blow ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Norwich City will be without Jacob Sorensen for a number of weeks while Teemu Pukki is a doubt for the visit of Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:59 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:01 am

Sorensen has started all three of Norwich’s league games this season but was withdrawn after 56 minutes as the Canaries lost 2-1 at Hull City on Saturday.

Smith has confirmed that the Dane had a scan on Sunday which revealed a stress fracture in his foot, ruling him out of tomorrow's contest with the Terriers.

Striker Pukki sustained a foot problem early on against Hull but was able to continue until full time.

Norwich City manager Dean Smith. Picture: Getty Images.

“Teemu Pukki has a bruised foot after the shot he had in the third minute at Hull," said Smith on Monday morning.

"He will have a scan today, but he played the rest of that game.”

Norwich are one of three sides yet to win in their opening three Championship games but Smith is confident a victory is around the corner.

He added: “We did the debrief yesterday and showed them the mistakes. The size of the chances we are creating are very good. We will win games.”

