Liam Rosenior finally feels ready to call Hull City’s squad ‘his group’ as he embarks on his first full season in charge.

Rosenior succeeded Shota Arveladze last November and quickly helped the Tigers move away from relegation trouble in the Championship.

But now with a full pre-season under his belt, and even with more signings to come, he feels ready for the buck to stop with him.

“I'm excited because I'm starting from zero with my group,” he said. “I call them my group now, we haven't made that many signings but I know the players now, this is my team.

Liam Rosenior, manager of Hull City, speaks with Harry Vaughan at the end of last season (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“I've made five contract renewals and I'm proud of the group we've put together and hopefully, my belief in them will be proved correct.”

An opening assignment at Norwich City, a team many will fancy to challenge for promotion, could be daunting for some, but Rosenior is excited.

“The players are in a really good place and I'm excited for them,” he said.

"There was a little bit of an edge in training which I like and we're ready for the season. Norwich away is a great start. It's a fantastic benchmark for us.

"They're a massive club with huge ambitions for themselves, but there’s big ambitions for us this season so it's going to be a really good game.

“Now, we could go to Norwich and win 3-0, and we could go to Norwich and lose 3-0, that's the reality of the Championship.