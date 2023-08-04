Rosenior succeeded Shota Arveladze last November and quickly helped the Tigers move away from relegation trouble in the Championship.
But now with a full pre-season under his belt, and even with more signings to come, he feels ready for the buck to stop with him.
“I'm excited because I'm starting from zero with my group,” he said. “I call them my group now, we haven't made that many signings but I know the players now, this is my team.
“I've made five contract renewals and I'm proud of the group we've put together and hopefully, my belief in them will be proved correct.”
An opening assignment at Norwich City, a team many will fancy to challenge for promotion, could be daunting for some, but Rosenior is excited.
“The players are in a really good place and I'm excited for them,” he said.
"There was a little bit of an edge in training which I like and we're ready for the season. Norwich away is a great start. It's a fantastic benchmark for us.
"They're a massive club with huge ambitions for themselves, but there’s big ambitions for us this season so it's going to be a really good game.
“Now, we could go to Norwich and win 3-0, and we could go to Norwich and lose 3-0, that's the reality of the Championship.
“It's about over a prolonged period of time being consistent and staying the course.”