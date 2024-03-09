The Millers’ relegation will be mathematically confirmed at some point in the spring and despite Richardson presiding over a run of just one win in his 17 fixtures in charge - and a current eight-match losing sequence - chairman Stewart is apportioning no blame towards his manager.

He remains convinced that the former Wigan chief, who took on a thankless task in December, is the man to rebuild the Millers, with so much painstaking work needing to be done on and off the field to enable the club achieve their Holy Grail, consolidation in the second tier.

Richardson said: “He’s been very consistent. When I met him for the first time, we’ve had similar conversations from then into now.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson during his side's 5-0 defeat Coventry City on Tuesday night. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

"My thought process has not changed about the club. You obviously need time and opportunities by transfer windows and certain things around like staffing.

"People use it as buzzwords, but in any organisation, it rings true - you need a philosophy and culture.

"If you have habits that are quite negative and the culture needs shifting, then change it and do something about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the Millers’ evolution under Richardson is fielding a side in his own true image, something that he hasn’t been able to do yet.He added: “I have got probably as many frustrations as fans, just as much as them because I have not been able to ‘be myself’ yet and play in the way I want to play.