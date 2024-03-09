Norwich City v Rotherham United: Leam Richardson and Tony Stewart on same page as Millers seek to build a 'philosophy' and 'culture' - over time
The Millers’ relegation will be mathematically confirmed at some point in the spring and despite Richardson presiding over a run of just one win in his 17 fixtures in charge - and a current eight-match losing sequence - chairman Stewart is apportioning no blame towards his manager.
He remains convinced that the former Wigan chief, who took on a thankless task in December, is the man to rebuild the Millers, with so much painstaking work needing to be done on and off the field to enable the club achieve their Holy Grail, consolidation in the second tier.
Richardson said: “He’s been very consistent. When I met him for the first time, we’ve had similar conversations from then into now.
"My thought process has not changed about the club. You obviously need time and opportunities by transfer windows and certain things around like staffing.
"People use it as buzzwords, but in any organisation, it rings true - you need a philosophy and culture.
"If you have habits that are quite negative and the culture needs shifting, then change it and do something about it.”
Part of the Millers’ evolution under Richardson is fielding a side in his own true image, something that he hasn’t been able to do yet.He added: “I have got probably as many frustrations as fans, just as much as them because I have not been able to ‘be myself’ yet and play in the way I want to play.
"There’s a certain imbalance in the squad and there’s the availability.”