Norwich v Rotherham: Monday morning roll call is a familiar feeling for Matt Taylor

AFTER the highs of Good Friday, it is a case of 'same old' for Matt Taylor - a Monday morning roll call.

Rotherham United's fine win over West Brom came at a price with experienced defender Bailey Wright suffering a foot injury which could well keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

Taylor is also sweating on the fitness of Lee Peltier, who missed the victory with a back ailment, while several key players are managing ongoing injury issues including central defender Cameron Humphreys, who was superb in the success over Albion.

On Humphreys, who has a knee complaint, Taylor, speaking ahead of today’s trip to East Anglia, said: “It's a daily occurrence - not battle - with Cam. It will swell up.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham on Friday.

"Unfortunately, it will be a race against time for Monday.

"But I was so pleased to get Tyler (Blackett) on the pitch. You forget about his hamstring last week.

"Woody (Richard Wood) is ready to come into the fold and we need Lee Peltier back fit.

"So we have options to go to a three as well, if we have not got the out and out centre halves.

"But it's important whatever personnel we put on that pitch that they perform like they defended.

"Pelts is very stiff and knows his body, defenders have to turn and rotate and be constantly him in the full-back area. A couple of extra days for Lee might give him a chance for Monday. But then you put the travel into it as well.

"We hope and pray for him to be, but like any player, we can't risk him if he's not quite right as his game won't be good enough, let alone the risk of injury."

One welcome piece of news on the injury front on Friday saw influential midfielder Oli Rathbone feature for the first time since the end of February after struggling with a groin problem.

On Rathbone, who suffered a facial injury late on against Albion, Taylor continued: “He was caught in the action straightaway and that cameo was just Oli to a tee - attacking moments, big tackles and a bang.

"Luckily, it’s not on his head, but lip. We won't worry too much and he’s not concussed in any way."