On five previous visits to this part of the Fylde coast, the Reds are yet to see their colours lowered.

Eight years ago this month, Barnsley held their nerve to triumph 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to book their place in the Football League Trophy final at Wembley.

Meanwhile, last season saw Jack Aitchison grab a dramatic 90th-minute winner in a 1-0 success at the Lancashire venue for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Barnsley manager Neill Collins celebrates after the final whistle in the Sky Bet League One match at Oxford United last month. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

With a sizeable away following descending on this part of the Red Rose county on Saturday, there will be plenty of expectation prevalent again among Barnsley fans, with their promotion-chasing side having lost just once in 15 away fixtures so far in 2023-24.

It is an occasion that head coach Neill Collins is also looking forward to, although his sense of nostalgia is not Barnsley-related.

The Scot pits his wits against compatriot Charlie Adam, who took over at the strugglers at the end of 2023, replacing ex-Barnsley chief Lee Johnson.

Fleetwood’s first-team coach Ross Wallace is someone who Collins knows particularly well, with the pair being ex-playing colleagues at first Sunderland and then, briefly, at Preston North End - just down the road from Fleetwood.

Collins said: "I played with Charlie at under-21s level and I have met him since on a few occasions.

"It will be good to see him in the dugout with Ross Wallace being my ex-team-mate. That will add a bit extra on Saturday."

Barnsley were pegged back 2-2 in the reverse fixture at Oakwell, with a late equaliser from Corey O'Keefe rescuing a point back in late October.

They face a Fleetwood side who have been doing it tough in the bottom four all season.

But wins so far this month against Port Vale and Bristol Rovers have given them an inkling of hope in their safety quest.

Collins commented: "Fleetwood are vastly improved under Charlie.

"They have picked up good wins and clean sheets. None of these teams roll over.