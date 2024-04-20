'Not up to standard' - Barnsley FC's play-off hopes suffer in loss to fast-rising Blackpool
That is because they fell to defeat in a huge game at Blackpool on Saturday, a fourth straight win for the Tangerines who are now up to eighth, one point outside the play-offs and two behind Barnsley who have slumped to fifth after picking up just one point in their last five games.
Barnsley still have one home game to rouse themselves for against Northampton next Saturday, while Blackpool need to win their final game of the season away to Reading and hope that both Lincoln and Oxford drop points in order to secure a place in the top six.
Carey gave Blackpool the lead on 12 minutes with a curling shot from 25 yards out that found the corner, while Husband headed in Karamoko Dembele’s pinpoint free-kick before Coulson smashed one into the roof of the net just after the restart.
McAtee pulled one back for Barnsley to give them a glimmer of hope midway through the second half, steering into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Phillips then set up a nervy finish in added time when he fired into the corner, but Neil Critchley’s side held on.
Reds boss Neill Collins said: “I think we just got overwhelmed at the start of the game and we created our own problems right from the start – poor clearances, poor in tackles, poor defending
“We came out second half, and again we made poor decisions and went 3-0 down. It would have been very easy for the players to feel sorry for themselves, and were it not for some of the officiating we should be standing here with a point.
“Performance wise, it wasn’t up to standard. But the spirit the players showed was really good, and again we were on the wrong side of a couple of decisions.”