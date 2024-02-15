Nottingham Forest assessing ex-Manchester United winger 'eyed' by Sheffield United and Celtic
Adam Berry, a 17-year-old capped by England at youth level, recently left Manchester United after climbing through their ranks at an impressive speed. Having been assessed by Rangers earlier on in the season, he is now said to be on trial at Forest.
According to Football Transfers, he is currently under assessment at Forest while being eyed by clubs such as Sheffield United, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers.
Before departing Old Trafford, Berry shone in various age groups and went viral with a stunning long-range goal scored from the centre circle. He is said to have ended his lengthy association with Manchester United in search of game time.
Despite the prestige attached to high-profile academies, departing for pastures new can sometimes prove beneficial for development.
Berry has examples to follow, with Gerard Pique and Paul Pogba among those to have thrived after leaving Manchester United at a young age. There are also plenty of cautionary tales, although Berry will be hoping his Manchester United exit is a catalyst for his career development.
If Sheffield United did manage to secure Berry’s services, it would not the first example of the Blades taking on a former Red Devils prospect. In 2019, they brought attacking midfielder Callum Gribbin on board after he left Manchester United.