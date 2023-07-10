All Sections
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper 'wary' of selling Sheffield United-linked Lewis O'Brien to direct rival

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is reportedly wary of selling Sheffield United-linked midfielder Lewis O’Brien to a direct rival.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST

O’Brien has been impressing in the MLS as a loanee at D.C. United, although appears likely to return to England following the expiry of his current loan deal. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Sheffield United, although The Star have claimed Cooper is wary of sanctioning a move to a direct rival.

Speaking regarding O’Brien’s status as a D.C. United player, his current manager Wayne Rooney said: “It’s probably looking more likely Lewis will be going back to England. We haven’t managed to get to an agreement with Nottingham Forest. We knew what it was. He’s been fantastic for us since he’s come in — great character.”

Forest signed O’Brien in 2022 after he helped Huddersfield Town reach the Championship play-off final. He was a regular fixture in the Forest midfield early on last season, but slipped down the pecking order and sealed a loan switch to the USA after a move to Blackburn Rovers broke down.

O’Brien has been impressing in the MLS. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesO’Brien has been impressing in the MLS. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
