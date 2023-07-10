O’Brien has been impressing in the MLS as a loanee at D.C. United, although appears likely to return to England following the expiry of his current loan deal. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Sheffield United, although The Star have claimed Cooper is wary of sanctioning a move to a direct rival.

Speaking regarding O’Brien’s status as a D.C. United player, his current manager Wayne Rooney said: “It’s probably looking more likely Lewis will be going back to England. We haven’t managed to get to an agreement with Nottingham Forest. We knew what it was. He’s been fantastic for us since he’s come in — great character.”

Forest signed O’Brien in 2022 after he helped Huddersfield Town reach the Championship play-off final. He was a regular fixture in the Forest midfield early on last season, but slipped down the pecking order and sealed a loan switch to the USA after a move to Blackburn Rovers broke down.