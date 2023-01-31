Steve Cooper’s side, who host Leeds United at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, signed Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe on Tuesday with their move for Navas confirmed after the 11pm transfer deadline.
Navas won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid and spent five years with the La Liga giants before joining PSG in 2019. He has made just two appearances for the French club this season, with both of those coming in the Coupe de France.
The 36-year-old has joined Forest on loan until the end of the season with Dean Henderson set for a spell on the sidelines. A club statement confirmed: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain.
“The goalkeeper has signed on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign. Navas, 36, brings a wealth of international and domestic experience to the Club, having made 564 appearances in a trophy-laden career.
“The Costa Rican international has played 110 times for his country having made his debut against Suriname in October 2008 and has since featured in three consecutive FIFA World Cups including in Qatar last winter.”