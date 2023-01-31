Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas to make it a hat-trick of new arrivals on deadline day.

Steve Cooper’s side, who host Leeds United at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, signed Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe on Tuesday with their move for Navas confirmed after the 11pm transfer deadline.

Navas won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid and spent five years with the La Liga giants before joining PSG in 2019. He has made just two appearances for the French club this season, with both of those coming in the Coupe de France.

The 36-year-old has joined Forest on loan until the end of the season with Dean Henderson set for a spell on the sidelines. A club statement confirmed: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain.

Costa Rica's goalkeeper #01 Keylor Navas reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

“The goalkeeper has signed on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign. Navas, 36, brings a wealth of international and domestic experience to the Club, having made 564 appearances in a trophy-laden career.