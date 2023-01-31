Nottingham Forest have signed Atletico Madrid defender Felipe and Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United.

Felipe, who has won league titles in Portugal and Spain, has agreed a deal to stay at the City Ground until the summer of 2024. He has made over 350 career appearances, including 46 times in the Champions League.

“It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I’m really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club,” Felipe told the Forest website.

“You can see it’s a club looking to really grow. It’s a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club.”

English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey salutes Newcastle United's fans as he prepares to leave the club for Nottingham Forest, during the English League Cup semi final football match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James's Park stadium in Newcastle, on January 31, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Shelvey has joined from Newcastle after saying his farewells to the St James’ Park faifthful during the Magpies’ victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

“It’s a pleasure to be here. As soon as I found out Forest were interested, it caught my eye straight away and I just couldn’t wait to get down here. It’s a fantastic football club that has so much history and I’m really looking forward to getting started,” said Shelvey, who has signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

“My main goal straight away is to fight for my place in the team and stay there. It’s not going to be easy because there’s a lot of competition for places, but it’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to and the competitiveness can only help the team going forward.

“I spoke to Eddie Howe and he had such good words to say about Steve Cooper. I previously knew of him from my time at Liverpool, so I knew what a fantastic coach he was, but meeting him for the first time has been a breath of fresh air.