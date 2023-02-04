News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nottingham Forest injury news as nine players set to be ruled out of Leeds United Premier League clash

Nottingham Forest could give their deadline day signings their respective debuts when they welcome Leeds United to the City Ground on Sunday.

By Ben McKenna
12 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 3:39pm

Steve Cooper’s side brought in Keylor Navas, Felipe and Jonjo Shelvey on the final day of the window before adding Andre Ayew on a free transfer on Thursday.

Forest suffered another injury blow in midweek as Jesse Lingard was injured in the warm-up ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He could join an already lengthy injury list with Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Ryan Yates ruled out while Chris Wood is a doubt. Jack Colback is back in training after an illness.

Most Popular
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Jesse Lingard of Nottingham Forest applauds the fans as they leave the pitch with medical staff after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on December 27, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Jesse is an injury from [Manchester] United, frustrating for him and that’s still settling down,” said Cooper.

“We don’t know whether he will be fit. Apart from that Jack Colback is back after illness. We’re as we were. We have got injuries but I only want to talk about the lads who are available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re preparing the best we can knowing there’s a tough game coming up against Leeds. We have got to the bottom of Ryan Yates and he’ll be back training and playing in two weeks, he had a bit of an illness we had to get to the bottom of.”

Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone are both out long-term and have been left out of Forest’s 25-man squad for the remainder of the Premier League season. Lewis O’Brien and Steve Cook were also not included in the updated squad list after Forest made seven signings since the turn of the year.

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedJack Colback