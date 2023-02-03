Nottingham Forest make u-turn on former Huddersfield Town star after failed deadline day move

Harry Toffolo has been named on Nottingham Forest’s 25-man squad list for the remainder of the Premier League season despite almost completing a deadline day move abroad.

The former Huddersfield Town left-back joined Forest in the summer, alongside Lewis O’Brien who is not in the updated squad list at the City Ground, but looked set for a move away after just six months as he travelled to Belgium earlier this week ahead of a proposed move to Anderlecht.

The defender has made 10 appearances for Steve Cooper’s side in the Premier League this term after turning down a new contract at Huddersfield to make the move to last season’s Championship play-off final winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest made six signings during the January transfer window, and added a seventh new player after the deadline when free agent Andre Ayew joined on a deal until the end of the season.

HULL, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Harry Toffolo (right) celebrates with Lewis O'Brien (centre) after scoring for Huddersfield Town on their run to the play-offs last season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Toffolo’s time at the club appeared to be over for the rest of the campaign but his switch to the continent fell through with reports in Belgium that Anderlecht have submitted a complaint to FIFA. It is claimed the deal was completed and was waiting for an official sign off from Forest which never arrived.