Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United prediction made by former Celtic, Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers man
The Blades began the 2023/24 campaign on home soil, hosting Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace last weekend. However, a second-half Odsonne Edouard goal ensured the hosts started the season with a defeat.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side visit Nottingham Forest tonight (August 18) and pundit Chris Sutton does not believe the Blades will bounce back with a win. He has forecasted a 2-0 loss for Heckingbottom’s men.
Explaining his rationale behind his prediction on the BBC Sport website, he said: “Nottingham Forest's home record was decent last season - it had to be, to keep them up. They picked up 30 of their total of 38 points at the City Ground, which was the 10th-best total in the top flight.
“Forest will need more of the same on their own turf this time around. I do see them winning this one for starters, but that's got a lot to do with how Sheffield United are shaping up.
“Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has got a heck of a job on his hands to beat the drop after losing his best players this summer without replacements arriving.
“Palace were much better than Sheffield United last week, and Forest could run out comfortable winners too. Steve Cooper's side showed a bit of spirit against Arsenal in their first game, and he has plenty of options in attack, which is always a good problem to have.”