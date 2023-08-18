The Blades began the 2023/24 campaign on home soil, hosting Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace last weekend. However, a second-half Odsonne Edouard goal ensured the hosts started the season with a defeat.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side visit Nottingham Forest tonight (August 18) and pundit Chris Sutton does not believe the Blades will bounce back with a win. He has forecasted a 2-0 loss for Heckingbottom’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining his rationale behind his prediction on the BBC Sport website, he said: “Nottingham Forest's home record was decent last season - it had to be, to keep them up. They picked up 30 of their total of 38 points at the City Ground, which was the 10th-best total in the top flight.

Sheffield United face Nottingham Forest this weekend. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“Forest will need more of the same on their own turf this time around. I do see them winning this one for starters, but that's got a lot to do with how Sheffield United are shaping up.

“Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has got a heck of a job on his hands to beat the drop after losing his best players this summer without replacements arriving.