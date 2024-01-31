Ex-Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Watford man joins National League outfit
The 35-year-old has joined the Latics from Carlisle United, dropping into the non-league pyramid for the first time in his career. Garner, who had a spell in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield in the 2010/11 season, has joined Oldham on a contract that runs until 2025.
Oldham boss Micky Mellon said: “We’re delighted to have Joe on board, he had other offers but he was very keen to be a part of what we’re doing here. He has fantastic leadership qualities and experience at winning things, he knows the qualities that are needed in the dressing room.”
Garner added: “The way the manager spoke about the team and club, how huge it is, was a major part in me coming here, in addition to already knowing Muzza (Paul Murray).
“I just want to get started, helping the team get more wins and hopefully get us out of this league.”
A well-travelled marksman, Garner counts Preston North End and Rangers among his former clubs. In 2021, he had a stint in Cyprus with APOEL, linking up with Mick McCarthy.
His new club Oldham sit sixth in the National League table.