Notts County returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 League Two win over Doncaster Rovers at Meadow Lane.

Two goals in the first half from Dan Crowley and Macaulay Langstaff gave the Magpies a commanding lead at the break, with Aaron Nemane adding a third early in the second half.

Despite the hosts early dominance, it was Rovers who could have taken the lead when Jodi Jones was penalised for a push inside the area – Joe Ironside firing the resulting spot-kick wide.

But Luke Williams’ side went in front as Jones’ delivery picked out Crowley inside the area, shortly followed by Langstaff’s 15th league goal of the season after being picked out superbly by David McGoldrick.

It took County just eight minutes to add their third as Langstaff saw his initial effort saved by Ian Lawlor, only for it to fall into the path of Nemane on the line to tap home.