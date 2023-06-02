The Belgian forward, who had assumed unwanted notoriety after becoming the most calamitous purchase in the modern history of the Oakwell outfit alongside former Middlesbrough and Spurs striker Mido, was brought in for an expensive outlay from Standard Liege on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.Oulare immediately became one of the Reds’ top wage earners, but made just two brief substitute appearances in his time at the club, both in the 2021-22 campaign.

They lasted a combined total of around half an hour in what proved to be a spectacularly bad association with the Yorkshire club.Oulare returned to his homeland to join Belgian second-tier outfit Molenbeek on loan in January 2022 and remained there last season.The 27-year-old has now signed for Lierse, penning a two-year deal.Speaking last year, Reds chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad revealed that former co-chairman Paul Conway had accepted responsibility for the signing of Oulare.Following Dane Murphy’s departure from Oakwell at the end of June 2021, Conway served as acting CEO for a spell and helped co-ordinate the club’s transfer business that summer, including the controversial additions of Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka.The latter remains under contract at the club, having spent last season on loan at Turkish outfit Adanaspor.Ieska returned to Oakwell early after his club withdrew from the Turkish top flight in February with a devastating earthquake badly affecting the city of Adana.Meanwhle, Barnsley - beaten finalists in Monday's League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday - have started their planning for 2023-24, having activated a contract clause to keep striker James Norwood.They club have also offered fresh terms to winger Luke Thomas.The Reds have exercised an option in the contract of Norwood, who joined on a one-year deal with a 12-month option in the club's favour last summer.Thomas, who joined the Reds in 2019, sees his current deal expire at the end of June, but he has been offered fresh terms to stay.The former Derby player started the 2022-23 season in impressive fashion, only for fate to cruelly intervene.He broke his leg and damaged ankle ligaments in a freak training-ground incident in the first-half of October, which kept him out until February.Meanwhile, young forwards Joe Ackroyd and Aiden Marsh have been offered new contracts, while 2020 'Great Escape' hero Clarke Oduor and Jordan Helliwell are among those to be released.Loan keeper Harry Isted, outstanding in the Reds' play-off final, has been released by parent club Luton Town.