The Bradfordian will lead his hometown club in a caretaker capacity following the sacking of Derek Adams and will manage the Bantams in front of fans for the first time at Oldham today.
City are eight points off the play-off positions and Trueman says no-one will be throwing in the towel yet. He has a clear message for the players too.
He said: “When the gaffer left, some players were disappointed, but some may see it as an opportunity for a fresh slate and get in the team. I am all about how they train and perform every day. I have seen a reaction from some players, which is only natural.
“It is my job to make sure the players put on more consistent performances and ones that the fans and everybody wants to see.
“There’s still an opportunity (for top seven) and we have got to keep believing and pushing.”
Trueman has stressed he is happy to continue in the role for as long as the club see fit.
The caretaker manager, who will afford himself a moment of pride when he steps out in front of Bradford’s big away following today, added: “It is my job to prepare them and get a performance that the fans will want and hopefully we will get a result.
“It is game by game, I got a phone call from above to take the team and think I have to prepare this group as if I was taking them for the rest of the season, but it’s game by game.
“I felt I could have carried on the (previous manager’s) role and was confident enough to do that. But the decision was made and that was for the best of the club in the board’s opinions. I am happy to take this role now for however long it is decided.”