Ollie Turton's Huddersfield Town season in serious doubt after latest injury setback

The defender's last senior appearance came against Wigan Athletic in February 2022.

He made his return in a 45-minute run-out for the B team in the Premier League Cup this month, only to suffer a complication with his knee cartilage separate to the original injury.

As a result, the 31-year-old, has undergone knee meniscus surgery that is expected to keep him out for "a number of months."

“First and foremost, I’m absolutely gutted for Ollie – coming back from long-term injury is hard, and suffering a setback list this is never easy," said Town manager Darren Moore. "We all saw first hand just how much work he was putting in to regain fitness, as we were looking forward to having him rejoin our group.

“Having spoken to him after his surgery, he knows he has our full support and backing to take the time he needs to come back at full strength. Our medical and performance staff will work closely with him again to put together a programme that will allow him to return when the time is right.

“Ollie is such a popular figure in the dressing room, a culture setter and true professional, so it weakens us both on and off the field to not have him alongside us. While these first few days will be difficult for him, we know his work ethic will see him rehabilitate to the best of his ability again, and return even stronger when possible.”