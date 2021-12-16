Omicron, Leeds United hammered and the story so far for Yorkshire’s League One and League Two clubs - FootballTalk Podcast

IT seems the Covid landscape is changing every few hours at the moment with more and more games being postponed and the very real threat of Omicron bringing the beautiful game to a standstill increasing day by day.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:12 pm

Stuart Rayner and Ben McKenna join host Mark Singleton to discuss the ongoing disruption across football, as well as looking at how Leeds United can improve their fortunes after their 7-0 hammering at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

They also look at the story so far for Rotherham United, Sheffield wednesday, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Bradford City in League One and League Two.

