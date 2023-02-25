Hull City's Xavier Simons admits his career has "not taken off" as he expected but at last he senses an opportunity to finally get it going.

The midfielder on loan from Chelsea made his first Championship start at home to Preston North End last week and with fellow midfielder Jean Michael Seri due to miss the next six weeks with a groin problem, he finally senses his opportunity.

Saturday's game at Bristol City is not one to be passed up.

It showed how much coach Liam Rosenior believed in him that whilst Harvey Vale's loan from Chelsea was cut short in January, Simons was kept on, despite his sum contribution being one FA Cup start and two substitute appearances in the league after four months more notable for injuries.

INJURY ISSUES: On-loan Chelsea youngster Xavier Simons

More than that, Hull tried to make the deal permanent in January, only to miss the deadline.

"I've had a lot of setbacks in my career," admitted Simons, who turned 20 this week. "I've had two knee injuries that have stopped my development and coming here I felt like I was ready to kick on into the men's game.

"It's not taken off as I thought it would, but the team around me have helped me. My parents, my family and they keep me level-headed, they say, 'Listen, you've got to keep going, your opportunity will come, stay ready and when your opportunity does come, you have to take it.'"

Seri's advice has also been a big help.

"It's unfortunate that Mika got injured because he's been a massive player for us, he's massive in the way we play," said Simons.

"Me and Mika are extremely close on and off the pitch and I learn from him every day. Hopefully, it's my opportunity now to step up and play that role. Hopefully, when Mika comes back I'm still in the team and then we can play together.

"It's unfortunate Mika is injured and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone but to get that break is a positive for me and it's an opportunity for me to step in and show what I can do."