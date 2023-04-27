Vadaine Oliver has been sent for a knee operation and Harry Chapman could also go under the knife as Bradford City face being without the pair for a season which could have three, five or six games to run.

But Adam Clayton is fit again, as is Abo Eisa if the forward can push his way back into manager Mark Hughes's plans.

The Bantams are at Northampton Town on Saturday where victory will book the Cobblers' place in League One next season but defeat will put Bradford five points behind with two matches to play, as opposed to one for Northampton.

With Bradford only in the play-off places by goal difference from Mansfield Town, anything is possible.

SURGERY: Bradford City striker Vadaine Oliver

So to be without centre-forward Oliver, who has only made eight league starts in his first season at Valley Parade is a blow.

"Vadaine's in for an op today (Thursday), Chappy we'll have conversations but the feeling is he probably needs to have one as well," explained Hughes.

"But they'll be ready for next season, so that's the important thing.

"With Vadaine it's his knee. We've been trying to keep him going and he's put a real effort in to be available.

"He was only ever going to be able to give us an effort late in games and he was prepared to do that and push the levels of pain he had to help the team but it came to a point when he did his groin as well that it compromised the whole idea so we're taking the option to get the knee sorted as well."

More significant is the news that Clayton is available after six matches out, as is Eisa.

"They're in contention along with many others," said Hughes.

"He (Clayton) is in and around the place anyway and at the weekend he was in the dressing room.

"He's a good influence on the group on a day-to-day basis, always vocal, always encouraging.

"He didn't get to play a part last weekend but he's very much in our thoughts this weekend."

Injuries have made a mess of Eisa's Bradford career, with only nine league starts in two seasons. His last outing was at home to Barrow in mid-February and the rustiness that comes with it could work against him.

"He's training well," said Hughes. "We have got any number of options in the wider areas so the fact he's been out for a little time is disappointing f or him and for us but he's trained for a good week, two weeks so he's an option."

Carlisle United, three points above Bradford, host Salford City – level on points with the Bantams – on Saturday. Fourth-placed Stockport County are at already-crowned Leyton Orient, who are Bradford's final opponents.