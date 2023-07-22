All Sections
One in, one out as Chris Maxwell spurns rival interest to join Huddersfield Town as fellow goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic departs for Peterborough United

IT'S a case of one in, one out on the goalkeeping front at Huddersfield Town.
Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The Terriers completed a deal to sign former Blackpool and Preston custodian Chris Maxwell on a two-year contract, while Australian under-23 keeper Nicholas Bilokapic has been sold to League One outfit Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

Maxwell, 32, who made 114 appearances for last club Pool and captained them to promotion in 2020-21, rebuffed interest in his services from elsewhere to join Town.

Maxwell, who left Bloomfield Road after the Seasiders elected not to exercise a 12-month option in his contract, said: "I know there are a lot of players out of contract who are looking for one offer. But I was in a privileged position where I could mull over a few.

Most Popular
Former Blackpool and Preston keeper Chris Maxwell, who has joined Huddersfield Town on a two-year deal. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.Former Blackpool and Preston keeper Chris Maxwell, who has joined Huddersfield Town on a two-year deal. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.
"Once I knew that this was to go and coming in and speaking to the manager, assistant and goalkeeper coach, within two minutes of those conversations, it was something that I really wanted to explore.

"I also had a conversation with (sporting director) Mark Cartwright and saw the plans for the club and also spoke to a couple of the players, it was something that I really liked. I spoke to Ollie Turton who I know really well."

Bilokapic's desire for regular first-team football at Town - and the likelihood of that receding with Maxwell's arrival - helped crystallize his desire to head to Posh, where he links up with ex-Terriers team-mate Romoney Crichlow.

Town chief Neil Warnock commented: “Having now experienced first-team football, it’s understandable that Nick wants to push himself to gain minutes at that level more regularly and Peterborough have really pushed for him.

"The deal agreed also protects the club should he go on to do well in the future, which we obviously hope he does."

