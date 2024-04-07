'One of our best performances' - Simon Weaver full of praise despite Harrogate Town's loss to Notts County

Goals from Macaulay Langstaff, Jodi Jones and Jim O’Brien was enough for a vital three points for the Magpies that leaves Town seven points adrift of the top seven with four games to go.

Weaver said: “It was a crazy game. I thought we nullified them in the first half and looked hard to beat.

“There was one moment where we have relaxed from the corner routine for them which we had gone through yesterday.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“I thought we were fantastic in the second half, the response again was positive and we created numerous opportunities to score.

“Today, it just didn’t go for us, but I have to give credit to their keeper because he was outstanding, and then we get that sucker punch with the last goal.

“I’m not going to hammer our players at all, I think it was one of the best away performances I have seen from this Harrogate Town team.”

Notts County: Ashby-Hammond, Macari (Jones 46), Baldwin, Cameron, Bostock, Nemane (Brindley 88), Crowley, Austin (Randall 90), Chicksen, Langstaff (Scott 86), Jatta (O'Brien 70). Unused substitutes: Slocombe, McGoldrick.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, O'Connor, McDonald, Foulds, Burrell (Abu 59), Sutton (Folarin 79), Cornelius, Odoh, Thomson, Daly, March (Muldoon 58). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Falkingham, Sivi, Dooley.