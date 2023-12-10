Only way is up for Leam Richardson when he finally takes over bottom-of-the-table Rotherham United

Rotherham United could have a new manager in the dugout for Tuesday’s visit of West Brom – and how badly they need some stability.

Leam Richardson is poised to finally succeed Matt Taylor nearly a month after the man who saved them from relegation last season was sacked.

Leeds-born former Wigan boss Richardson held final talks with the Millers late last week.

Wayne Carlisle was in the dugout for his fourth game in temporary charge but was powerless to stop the Millers dropping to the bottom of the Championship with this defeat to Swansea.

Waving goodbye: Wayne Carlisle was called back into the Rotherham United dugout as the new manager waits in the wings. (Picture: Rotherham Advertiser)

Rotherham academy product Jerry Yates came back to haunt his former club as he grabbed the winner in Swansea’s 2-1 victory.

Defender Daniel Ayala was sent off for the Millers after 17 minutes and that changed the complexion of the game, with Swansea eventually taking full advantage to secure all three points.

Carlisle said: “Some of the big decisions, that is where the game hinges and it turns, went against us. But I can’t fault the lads’ effort.

“Later in the game we started pushing them back and putting them under pressure. I thought we started really brightly. But if we go in at 0-0 at half-time we would have been able to restructure. Two big decisions have cost us.”

Carlisle was upset by the second yellow for Ayala and felt it was a handball for the opening goal.

He added: “I think a certain amount of discretion should be exercised. It looks like it is a handball.

“You can say it’s Rotherham and these things go against us but we need to change that mentality.

“I have really enjoyed being sat at the front of it but I’ve had great support from the staff and the players. It’s because I’ve had good people around me.

“The players are bitterly disappointed but come Monday morning they will have picked themselves up. You can’t be too down about just one result.”

Christ Tiehi was first to force a save in the match as he latched onto a long throw and connected with a strong half-volley which goalkeeper Carl Rushworth was able to gather.

Rotherham were dealt a blow in the 17th minute when Ayala was shown a second yellow card for blatantly fouling Charlie Patino.

Swansea looked to make the most of the extra man and Yannick Bolasie came close to putting them ahead as he met Jay Fulton’s cross to the back post.

Keeper Viktor Johansson had to deny Jamal Lowe with a strong save after the striker had closed down Cohen Bramall’s attempted clearance.

Johansson then clawed out Lowe’s header superbly, but he could do nothing to prevent the opener a minute into added time when a cross from Jamie Paterson was deflected in by Patino.

Rotherham’s protests over a handball were ignored by referee Josh Smith.

The Millers levelled after 64 minutes, with Sam Nombe tucking home after Hakeem Odoffin had gone up for a flick on.

Swansea went back ahead in the 73rd minute with Yates able to lash home after Lee Peltier failed to get enough on Josh Key’s centre.

Rotherham: Johansson,Peltier (Eaves 90),Ayala,Odofin,Revan,

Appiah (Morrison 46),Lindsay (Hall 77),Rathbone (Kelly 85),

Tiehi,Bramall,Nombe (Hugill 76).

Subs Not Used: Lembikisa,Phillips,McGuckin.

Sent Off: Ayala (17).

Booked: Ayala,Rathbone,Hall.

Goals: Nombe 64.

Swansea: Rushworth,Key,Cabango,Darling,Tymon (Humphreys 90),

Fulton,Grimes,Paterson (Cullen 90),Patino (Walsh 67),

Bolasie (Yates 58),Lowe.

Subs Not Used: Fisher,Naughton,Cooper,Parker,Congreve.

Booked: Darling,Lowe,Humphreys.

Goals: Patino 45,Yates 73.

Att: 9,414