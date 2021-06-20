Oscar Threlkeld becomes Bradford City's third summer signing

Oscar Threlkeld. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Bradford City have completed the signing of utility player Oscar Threlkeld, who has become the club's third capture of the close season.

The 26-year-old, who arrives from Salford City, can operate in the centre or on the right-hand side of a defence, as well as in midfield.

Threlkeld graduated from the Bolton Wanderers academy in 2014, before moving to Pymouth Argyle - following a successful loan spell - where he achieved promotion to Sky Bet League One in 2017.

He is well known to City manager Derek Adams from his time at Argyle.

He has spent the past two seasons at Salford, making 68 appearances, after a season-long stint in Belgium with Waasland-Beveren.

Threlkeld said: “I am very happy. This is massive club and gives me a new challenge to focus on.

“The way the club is looking forward towards promotions - and back where it is supposed to be - was a big attraction because, in my eyes, we belong in the Championship.

“We all know the gaffer wants to play good football, and that he is a winner. You just have to look at his CV to see that, and he can certainly get the best out of me.

“It will be a tough campaign, like any other, but I believe we will have enough experience within the squad, and I want to bring versatility, energy and leadership to add to that.

“I am looking forward to the season and where it takes us, and cannot wait to get going.”

Bantams boss Adams added: “Oscar is a player I obviously know very well from my time at Plymouth Argyle, where we achieved promotion from this division together.

“He is a reliable player who I have a lot of trust in, and a great relationship with. I know the kind of qualities he can bring to our side.

“If we are to be successful, we need players with a strong mentality and the right attitude, to be able to win football matches at any cost. Oscar fits this bill perfectly.