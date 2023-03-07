Outstanding Barnsley hit the heights for second successive home game against Portsmouth

FOR a good while, talk surrounding Barnsley's home schedule in late February and March had almost exclusively focused on the names of four opponents - not five.

That particular quartet of games has been given the equivalent of the big 'sell' to rouse Oakwell into life as winter turns to spring and seasons start to get deadly serious.

Against an improving Pompey who still retained an inkling of play-off hope, this had the look of a dangerous fixture, on the quiet, for Barnsley. Their circumspect, miss-nothing, astute head coach Michael Duff knew that, at least.

He need not have worried. His Reds side produced some offensive football of the highest order in the first period and it yielded a clinical opener from James Norwood and a sublime strike from Nicky Cadden - the perfect way to register his first goal at Oakwell.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: James Norwood of Barnsley celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell Stadium on March 07, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After being serenaded to cries of ‘wake up Pompey’ and then ‘this is embarrassing’ at the interval from their followers, the visitors did briefly improve and a clinical early header from Colby Bishop, who also scored in the reverse fixture and struck for the 19th time this season, set up an intriguing second half, seemingly.

Good sides don’t panic. Barnsley didn’t and Devante Cole’s 11th goal of the campaign and - tenth in the league - restored order.

Super-confident for much of the game, but not arrogant, Duff’s side look the part.

It is a supremely well-balanced midfield where their main power lies.

The partnership up top between two senior players who are enjoying themselves immensely in Norwood and Cole is another core strength.

Across the pitch, there is desire, intensity and hunger and there’s also strength in depth on the bench. Goals as well with 22 now in nine matches and the stage is now set for a weekend cracker with second-placed Plymouth at Oakwell.

Win that and register their eight win in ten and you just never know.

For once, there was backing behind both goals for Barnsley, with the North Stand split between Reds supporters and their Pompey counterparts, with some home followers relocated following the temporary closure of the East Stand after a pre-match inspection had deemed sections of loose cladding in the facility to be unsafe.

Those fans who had relocated were on their feet twice in the opening 20 minutes following goals scored at ‘their’ end.

Barnsley started on the front foot, as befitting of a side who had dismantled a rival in their last Oakwell game in Derby and made a bit of a statement along the way.

A signal of the hosts’ intent arrived early when Adam Phillips should have done better from point blank-range, firing straight at Matt Macey after Portsmouth were opened up before Cadden curled an effort over.

The hosts had their feet firmly on the throats of the visitors and did not relinquish their grip for a good while. Pompey were reeling and found themselves 2-0 down, soon enough.

An error from Joe Morrell did not help their cause ahead of the opener, but Barnsley’s ability to seize on it and punishment was ruthless.

Phillips drove forward and slotted in Norwood, whose low finish was unerring and Barnsley soon doubled their money in glorious fashion.

Cadden cut inside from his wrong side on the right and then took aim with a beautiful curler which flew past Macey.

The visitors desperately tried to get a foothold in the game and regroup, but it was hard going, with the half ending with Phillips and Bobby Thomas both testing Macey before the Pompey players left the field with opprobrium from their fanbase.

The next development would not have been to Duff’s liking. A rare blemish of late.

So consistent at the back, Barnsley’s backline uncharacteristically erred with Bishop left unguarded after an excellent centre from Joe Rafferty, given too much space on the right.

His header was deadly, with captain Mads Andersen and Bobby Thomas having a brief inquest following the goal.

Just when Pompey threatened to ask a few questions, Barnsley hit them hard when Cole turned the ball home from close in after a superb low centre from Norwood, played in down the right by a fine Wiliams pass.

Barnsley saw the game out nicely. A serious side, indeed.

Barnsley: Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Phillips (Benson 78), Connell, Kane (L Thomas 82), Cadden (Larkeche 81), Cole (Watters 70), Norwood (Tedic 69). Substitutes unused: Searle, Russell.

Portsmouth: Macey; Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie; Morrell, Tunnicliffe (Thompson 75), Dale (Lane 75), Lowery (Jacobs 58), Scarlett (Pigott 75); Bishop. Substitutes unused: Steward, Bernard, Hackett.

