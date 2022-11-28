Brought to Rovers by Schofield's predecessor Gary McSheffrey on a season-long loan in the summer, Woltman has made nine appearances this term - including just one start - and has yet to score
The 19-year-old came through the ranks at Anfield and has an impressive scoring record at youth level.
He made his first team debut for the reds as a late substitute against AC Milan in the Champions League last season, before starting in the win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in January.
The teenager has struggled for game time at Doncaster recently, prompting suggestions he may return to Merseyside in the January transfer window.
But Schofield has provided Woltman with a boost ahead of the club's return to League Two action against Walsall on Friday.
He said: “It’s an interesting one with Max, I think he’s been outstanding for the last two weeks in terms of training.
“He had a bit of a dip when he wasn’t involved in the squad. We sat down and told him what football is. He’s a 19-year-old kid.
“He’s obviously got lots of potential, he wouldn’t be in Liverpool’s setup if he’s not got the potential to be a footballer.
“He’s been fantastic for the last two weeks and I said ‘if you keep training like this you are going to get an opportunity’.”
“Potentially he will get some game time over the next few games.
“He understands what it takes to compete at League Two level.”