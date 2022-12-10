Oxford v Barnsley: Herbie Kane eyeing third time lucky in League One promotion stakes with Reds

HERBIE KANE is not short when it comes to personal motivation in the League One promotion stakes in 2022-23.

In the colours of weekend opponents Oxford, the Reds midfielder was part of a play-off chasing U's side who saw their season ended with defeat on the penultimate Saturday of 2021-22 at Rotherham United.

The misery of Kane, who spent last term on loan at Oxford, was compounded by coming off at the interval with a groin injury in what proved to be his last game for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bristolian was a similarly helpless figure in an earlier loan foray in the third-tier with Doncaster Rovers in 2018-19.

Herbie Kane. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane, subbed late on, had to watch on as Rovers' semi-final second leg at Charlton was settled by penalties, with the Addicks being the ones to make it to Wembley.

Small wonder he will be hoping for a better outcome this season, although Barnsley have plenty of hills to climb first despite currently being one of the division's form horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane said: "It is a motivation. I have been close a couple of times in this league now and getting promoted is something I definitely want to happen.

"But now, we just need to focus on performance. It's not even Christmas yet. We have to just focus on the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am not sure about teams fearing us, but we are doing well and finding that consistency and hopefully it can continue. Our group has come together and you can see that on the pitch."

Kane's impact is remembered fondly in Oxfordshire, although his only interest is in business and not pleasure against an improving U's side, who are unbeaten at league level in seven matches since October 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He comes up against a number of players he knows well including ex-Liverpool team-mate Cameron Brannagan, one of the best operators in the third tier with many surprised that he is not plying his trade in the Championship.

Kane added: "He is a top player and did well last season and is doing well in this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad