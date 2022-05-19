Paddy McLaughlin out to create new promotion memories with York City a decade on

McLaughlin’s first spell took in the extraordinary end to 2011-12 when the Minstermen won twice at Wembley in eight days to lift the FA Trophy, then win promotion to the Football League after eight years away.

The latest goal is more modest – victory in tomorrow’s National League North promotion final at home to Boston United to return to the fifth tier after six years – but the buzz is still there, with home tickets selling out within half an hour.

“It does seem like there’s a nice feel-good factor that’s developed over the last few months,” said McLaughlin. “To sell out the stadium is incredible, it’s just a shame the capacity was reduced because I think we’d have sold the extra thousand no problem. I think 999 of them texted me on Tuesday looking for extra tickets!

Paddy McLaughlin playing for York City last season, wants two promotions with the club, 10 years apart (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I’ve seen it 10 years ago how the city can get together and everybody can get behind the club. It’s no secret that has been missing.

“They’ll always be happy memories (of 2012) but that’s what they are – memories. I don’t want to rest on that, I want to get another promotion under my belt at this club.”

National League play-off games are played over one leg at the home of the team finishing highest.

“I remember somebody saying to me when the play-offs were confirmed that we’d have to do it the hard way with three away games but I reminded him if we finished fifth the next week we might have one of those at home and we’ve managed to have two out of three,” said McLaughlin.

“It’ll be a fantastic atmosphere. It was against Chorley and there’ll be another 1,200 on top of that.”

Semi-final goal hero Lenell John-Lewis looks set to miss out through injury, possibly prompting a slight change in how they play.

The forward, on loan from Grimsby Town, scored the only goal against Brackley Town but came off injured at half-time.

“Lenny’s really struggling so I’d be surprised if he’s available,” said manager John Askey.