Pair stand out in Rotherham United player ratings as relegation is confirmed
There was no lack of effort from the Millers but a complete shortage of conviction once Bali Mumba scored what proved to be the only goal of the game after 32 minutes.
Viktor Johansson – one of Rotherham's few Championship-quality performers showed as much with his usual display of saves 8
Seb Revan – one bad mistake to play Ben Waine in undermined an otherwise decent performance at right wing-back 6
Hakeem Odoffin – started the season as an attacking midfielder but has been an excellent centre-back, making some important tackles and taking the fight to Plymouth when he got forward 8
Cameron Humphreys – did his job 6
Lee Peltier – by no means Rotherham's least robust player, but his inability to last 90 minutes was emblematic of their problems 6
Cohen Bramall – maybe he was surprised but a tame shot when a second-half corner fell to him free at the far post 6
Andy Rinomhota – that he was sacrificed early told its story 5
Ollie Rathbone – not the authoritative player of last season 6
Sam Clucas – not the player he once was, sadly 6
Sam Nombe – a woeful cross into row Z summed things up for the club record signing 5
Charlie Wyke – his first Millers goal on Monday did not seem to have given him anything extra 5
Substitutes:
Jamie Lindsay (for Rinomhota, 56) – unable to change anything 5
Tom Eaves (for Wyke, 56) – scrapped away to little effect 5
Cafu (for Rathbone, 56) – marked down for wearing gloves 4
Shane Ferguson (for Bramall, 78) – N/A
Arvan Appiah (for Peltier, 82) – N/A
Not used: Phillips, Seriki, Hatton.
