Pair stand out in Rotherham United player ratings as relegation is confirmed

Viktor Johansson – one of Rotherham's few Championship-quality performers showed as much with his usual display of saves 8

Seb Revan – one bad mistake to play Ben Waine in undermined an otherwise decent performance at right wing-back 6

Hakeem Odoffin – started the season as an attacking midfielder but has been an excellent centre-back, making some important tackles and taking the fight to Plymouth when he got forward 8

Cameron Humphreys – did his job 6

Lee Peltier – by no means Rotherham's least robust player, but his inability to last 90 minutes was emblematic of their problems 6

Cohen Bramall – maybe he was surprised but a tame shot when a second-half corner fell to him free at the far post 6

DEFIANT: Rotherham United centre-back Hakeem Odoffin (right) defended and attacked well

Andy Rinomhota – that he was sacrificed early told its story 5

Ollie Rathbone – not the authoritative player of last season 6

Sam Clucas – not the player he once was, sadly 6

Sam Nombe – a woeful cross into row Z summed things up for the club record signing 5

Charlie Wyke – his first Millers goal on Monday did not seem to have given him anything extra 5

Substitutes:

Jamie Lindsay (for Rinomhota, 56) – unable to change anything 5

Tom Eaves (for Wyke, 56) – scrapped away to little effect 5

Cafu (for Rathbone, 56) – marked down for wearing gloves 4

Shane Ferguson (for Bramall, 78) – N/A

Arvan Appiah (for Peltier, 82) – N/A