Papa John's Trophy: Michael Duff eyeing Wembley as Barnsley FC plan to 'adapt' line-up at Port Vale

BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff will add some seniority to his line-up in Wednesday night's last-32 Papa John's Trophy tie at Port Vale - with the Reds being the sole remaining representatives for Yorkshire left in the competition.

Following Bradford City's exit at Salford City, Barnsley are the last White Rose side left standing.

Victory would see them take a place in the last 16 draw which will be staged on Thursday afternoon at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports News.

In the previous games in this competition this term, Barnsley have fielded a youthful line-up with several starlets handed a chance to impress.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Four players in Jack Butterfill, Will Lancaster, Keegan Hartley and Hayden Pickard made their debuts from the bench in the group win over Newcastle United under-21s in September - with Butterfill finding the net soon after coming onto the pitch.

That game also saw loanee Ziyad Larkeche marked his bow with a brilliant goal, while Jamie Searle, Joe Ackroyd and Fabio Jalo were among others who were handed their first starts.

The final group match at Doncaster in October saw Josh Martin and Jalo score two goals apiece, their first senior goals for the club, in a 4-2 success.

Duff, whose side are back in cup action on Saturday when they play host to League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra in a second-round tie at Oakwell, said: "In the early rounds, we have gone really, really young.

"Now, we will probably adapt a little bit in terms of there still being a few young ones around, but it won't be as young as it was in the early rounds.

"Because there's an opportunity to go and play at Wembley."In the early rounds, you are using it for the development of kids and seeing how they deal with exposure to the first team.

"Players will get rested, no doubt about that. The schedule has been tough and some have played more than others.

"But we will pick a team who we believe can hopefully win the game.”

