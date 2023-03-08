PATIENCE has paid off for new Rotherham United signing Tyler Blackett, who has signed a short-term deal with the Championship outfit to provide some invaluable defensive cover.

The former Manchester United, Reading and Nottingham Forest defender, who turns 29 next month, has been a free agent since the last MLS season ended his commitments with Cincinnati FC.

Blackett will provide a senior option with Sean Morrison and Grant Hall sidelined and Lee Peltier also on the injured list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manchester-born centre back attended the game against Queen's Park Rangers as a guest of the club last weekend.

Tyler Blackett. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC

Blackett said: "It was one that was on the radar for a while since January. Different bits with family (meant it) didn't line it up for me coming back from America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been kind of waiting and with the injuries in the squad right now, it's a good time for me to step in and help out.

"You want to go somewhere where people want you around and to work with you and it is something which is a bonus.

"It's about helping and being strong defensively and getting results and making sure that the club is still in the league (in May) and I am here to help the squad and do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad