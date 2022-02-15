Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United can have no complaints after drawing a blank against Hull City

Sheffield United had 22 chances and 71 per cent of possession but had to settle for a their second consecutive 0-0 draw, this time at Bramall Lane.

"It was a frustrating night for the obvious reasons," said the manager.

"It's just the missed chances. It's simply one of those nights.

DENIED: Jacob Greaves stops Morgan Gibbs-White putting a first-half chance away

"I didn't realise how many we had until the guys showed me and I stopped looking after the first five or six because it was getting me down.

"If we create that many against teams at home between now and the end of the season we should be winning the vast majority of our games.

"Unfortunately tonight was one of those nights and you can't say you deserve the win when you're missing chances."

Frustrating though the defeat was, Heckingbottom took the positives as his side moved aboved West Bromwich Albion and two points behind Middlesbrough, who are in the Championship's final play-off place.

"It does (feel like a point dropped) because of how dominant we were but we're a point closer," he said.

"It's important with the games cancelled (because of Covid) we pick up points.