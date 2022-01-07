Rotherham United loanee Rarmani Edmonds-Green, pictured in action against Charlton earlier this season. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Edmonds-Green, who joined the Millers on a season long-loan in the summer, has performed outstandingly well for Paul Warne' s side - prompting some fears among supporters that Town could potentially recall him.

Warne has spoken to officials at Town and they are happy for the 22-year-old to continue his education at Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne said: "We have had conversations with Huddersfield; numerous conversations. He signed a new contract and they are really happy for him to keep his development going here. He has been really good.

"He has grown up a little bit and as a footballer, I am not saying we have developed him, but he has had a really good season and they are more than happy for him to stay.

"But until that window shuts, they (Huddersfield) could have a disaster tomorrow and pull him back. But I don't see it happening."

Meanwhile, the Millers chief is also confident that the club will retain loan striker Will Grigg for the entirely of 2021-22, despite parent club Sunderland also having a recall clause inserted into the deal.

He added: "I spoke to Lee Johnson this week at length and he reassured me there is no issue with Griggy and I wouldn't expect them to go back on that.

"However, as he knows in the same position as me, I might say something and my chairman might change his mind. But I trust Sunderland and the manger and I don't forsee that being a problem."

The Millers remain in talks with a number of players who are out of contract in June regarding their futures.

Richard Wood is poised to sign a new deal and Warne says that will definitely happen.

Michael Smith, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Ihiekwe and Viktor Johansson are among other players whose deals expire.

Meanwhile, another in Freddie Ladapo has seen a transfer request accepted, although the striker has an additional 12-month option that could be triggered by the club between now and June.

On the situation with Wood and other players excluding Ladapo, Warne commented: "He (Wood) has not signed it yet. But it is nothing Richard has done wrong. It is something that we just need to tie up - a crazy little loose end. That will definitely happen.

"If I said to him that he could bring his pen in for the next three months and whatever happens, his contract won't be taken away. There is no urgency with that.

"I have spoken to three other players who I would like to re-sign. All of them, understandably, are sort of on the side of: 'Look, we want to see what league we are in' and I sort of understand that.

"I'd be stupid enough not to say it; I can force the issue as much as I like and fall out with my players, but with no benefit. If they give their all for me on the pitch, then I cannot ask anymore.

"I might leave it until the first week in February and let all the transfer speculation go. If they don't want to re-sign in February, I will revisit it in April.